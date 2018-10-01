stellar roulette



DETAILS OF THE GAME

IF YOu're CURIOUS ABOUT THE NITTY GRITTY

Winner Selection: Each day the winning participant will be selected by using the Random Thing Picker, a nifty little application built by Andrew Hedges. A list of winning public keys will be displayed on this site in the near future.

Odds: Your odds of winning are 1 / (number of entries). E.G. If there are 100 players in a given day, your chance of winning is 1%. Keep in mind that the winner will receive 100% of the prize pool - 2% (see fees section below).

Tracking Winners: Every participant will be tracked through their public key. When a winner is selected, their prize will be sent back to the public key used to submit their entry. Participants who send in less than 1 lumen will not be eligible. Players are responsible for protecting and remembering the Stellar account use to submit their entry. Payouts will be visible in the various public ledgers that exist should players choose to audit the process. The game will begin on January 8th, 2018. If no one participates on any given day, then obviously there will be no winner.

Safety and Security: All Lumen will be held in a Lobstr wallet that is accessed on a password protected computer that is monitored by security cameras 24 hours a day. This is one of many wallets capable of safely holding lumen but if you're concerned with security then don't play this game. And as a friendly reminder, never ever ever ever give out your secret key. All that said, hopefully you're not overly concerned with losing 1 lumen!

Is this a scam?: No. But ultimately if you don't trust this site, do not participate. If the intentions of this program were nefarious, this site would be suggesting much more than a 1 lumen entry.

Stellar Lumens: Hopefully if you're here you know what Stellar is. If not, you can find comprehensive information on this cryptocurrency at Stellar.org. This site and managers are proponents of Stellar and the Stellar Development Foundation but have no connection to it, its employees or investors.