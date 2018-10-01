stellar roulette

How IT Works
new Winner Every 24 hours
Players will send 1 Stellar Lumen to the public address below to create the "pot" or prize. The size of the daily pool will vary which will of course translate to your odds of winning. At the end of the 24 hour period (6:00AM PST to 5:59AM PST) one individual will be selected to win the entire pool. If you've every participated in a raffle, you know how this game works.
Public Key: GCUXNQMZRCFR3UIDNEWFPXSPBVYAU7ZSEQJWQ3SZI7CZMF3D5ABNRD4B
DETAILS OF THE GAME
IF YOu're CURIOUS ABOUT THE NITTY GRITTY
Winner Selection: Each day the winning participant will be selected by using the Random Thing Picker, a nifty little application built by Andrew Hedges. A list of winning public keys will be displayed on this site in the near future.
Odds: Your odds of winning are 1 / (number of entries). E.G. If there are 100 players in a given day, your chance of winning is 1%. Keep in mind that the winner will receive 100% of the prize pool - 2% (see fees section below).
Tracking Winners: Every participant will be tracked through their public key. When a winner is selected, their prize will be sent back to the public key used to submit their entry. Participants who send in less than 1 lumen will not be eligible. Players are responsible for protecting and remembering the Stellar account use to submit their entry. Payouts will be visible in the various public ledgers that exist should players choose to audit the process. The game will begin on January 8th, 2018. If no one participates on any given day, then obviously there will be no winner.
Safety and Security: All Lumen will be held in a Lobstr wallet that is accessed on a password protected computer that is monitored by security cameras 24 hours a day. This is one of many wallets capable of safely holding lumen but if you're concerned with security then don't play this game. And as a friendly reminder, never ever ever ever give out your secret key. All that said, hopefully you're not overly concerned with losing 1 lumen!
Is this a scam?: No. But ultimately if you don't trust this site, do not participate. If the intentions of this program were nefarious, this site would be suggesting much more than a 1 lumen entry.
Stellar Lumens: Hopefully if you're here you know what Stellar is. If not, you can find comprehensive information on this cryptocurrency at Stellar.org. This site and managers are proponents of Stellar and the Stellar Development Foundation but have no connection to it, its employees or investors.
Winners
1-8-2018 - 14 Entries - GDTDDSINNLBSSDPPD63PKWKTVGD34TF54HEJ6LKOJTMMMJBJX2M2YQIP
1-9-2018 - 6 Entries - GDLPP3GJ5CL4ODMMRB2ZX4PZCKOP326MEOLGYM3ODVL7ZM2O4IU5G7GP
1-10-2018 - TBD
Fees
What? FEES? (Don't worry they're minimal and will hopefully make you feel good)
Each day the winning pot will be awarded minus 2% of the total collected. 1% will be collected to help pay for the management of the game and hosting expenses, the other 1% will be donated to an educational charity named Pencils of Promise. Donations will be made in Fiat currency (U.S. Dollars) at the end of every 30 day period. Fees removed from the game's wallet will be visible in the public ledger.